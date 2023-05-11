Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos
17
koinoteta elountas
16
koinoteta broucha
8
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
6
koinoteta brachasiou
4
koinoteta milatou
4
44 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,390,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Villa Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 2 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 925,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Varvara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 2 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa Villa 8 rooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Number of floors 3
Price on request
We offer for sale, luxury villas on the island of Crete. The complex consists 4 villas (2 co…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 3,199,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 9 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Number of floors 1
Price on request
It is offered for sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is lo…
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villa in Vrouchas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,596,000
We offer for sale, luxury villas in a residential complex on the island of Crete. The comple…
Villa 3 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa Villa
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,440,000
We offer for sale two villas of similar layout on the island of Crete. The properties have a…
Villa 4 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 2,560,000
Τhe Villa is 295 m2 and boasts 4 bedrooms (one of them is a separate studio) which can a…
Villa 3 room villa in Elounda, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 2,560,000
The villa has 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms and it can accommodate 6 people. On the upper floo…
Villa 5 room villa in Epano Elounda, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The villa comprises with a spacious open-plan kitchen and living room, the tower, laundry ro…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a three-storey villa with an area of ​​253 sq.m in Elounda. The villa has a beau…

