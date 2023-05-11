UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Region of Crete
Lasithi Regional Unit
District of Agios Nikolaos
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Agios Nikolaos
17
koinoteta elountas
16
koinoteta broucha
8
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
6
koinoteta brachasiou
4
koinoteta milatou
4
Villa
Clear all
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Sisi, Greece
5
4
1
€ 1,390,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8
5
3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
1
2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
Price on request
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
3
2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
2
2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
2
1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
4
3
€ 925,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
4
4
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Varvara, Greece
5
2
1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
€ 700,000
For sale is a project with two villas that will be constructed in Sisi area, not far from He…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
3
1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
1
€ 500,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
3
1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
2
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
1
€ 3,199,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Villa 9 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14
1
Price on request
It is offered for sale an unique villa in the paradise of the Mirabello Bay. The villa is lo…
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6
2
1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 172 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1
1
Price on request
For sale two unique unfinished amphitheatrical villas on the sea. The villas are 281 sq.m. e…
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
5
2
3
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 4 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
5
4
1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 5 room villa
Vrouchas, Greece
6
3
1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
3
1
€ 1,596,000
We offer for sale, luxury villas in a residential complex on the island of Crete. The comple…
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
4
2
1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa Villa
Elounda, Greece
1
1
€ 1,440,000
We offer for sale two villas of similar layout on the island of Crete. The properties have a…
Villa 4 room villa
Elounda, Greece
6
3
1
€ 2,560,000
Τhe Villa is 295 m2 and boasts 4 bedrooms (one of them is a separate studio) which can a…
Villa 3 room villa
Elounda, Greece
5
3
1
€ 2,560,000
The villa has 3 bedrooms with 3 bathrooms and it can accommodate 6 people. On the upper floo…
Villa 5 room villa
Epano Elounda, Greece
5
1
€ 3,000,000
The villa comprises with a spacious open-plan kitchen and living room, the tower, laundry ro…
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
4
1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Search using the map