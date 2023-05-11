Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Municipality of Kritsa
10
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
7
Agios Nikolaos
6
koinoteta brachasiou
4
koinoteta limnon
4
koinoteta milatou
3
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 353,500
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 267,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
Townhouse in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels.…
Townhouse in Limnes, Greece
Townhouse
Limnes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
Old House for sale in Limnes village, near Neapoli town, Lasithi. This 70 sqm old stone hous…
Townhouse 2 rooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 level…
3 room townhouse in Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room townhouse
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels.…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
3 room townhouse in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…

Properties features in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
