Townhouses for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos
5
Municipality of Kritsa
5
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
4
Milatos Community
3
20 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels.…
€80,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€215,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€125,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€353,500
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
€267,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has one level. The owners will…
€950,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
€300,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels.…
€235,000
Townhouse 2 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 level…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€310,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€135,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basemen…
€170,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
€270,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€86,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Vrachasi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Vrachasi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€90,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€1,10M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€240,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€110,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Kritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 95 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basement…
€70,000

