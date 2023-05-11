Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos
53
koinoteta elountas
27
Municipality of Kritsa
21
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
18
koinoteta milatou
17
koinoteta brachasiou
14
koinoteta broucha
10
koinoteta limnon
5
124 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa in Sisi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Sisi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,390,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 4 bedrooms, living room with …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Villa 5 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Townhouse in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 3
€ 40,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 67 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consis…
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
1 room Cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
Villa Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Villa Villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
3 room townhouse in Limnes, Greece
3 room townhouse
Limnes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
€ 105,000
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
3 room cottage in Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
Villa 2 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 353,500
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
3 room cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Townhouse in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 2
€ 47,000
For sale maisonette of 62 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 267,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limnes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limnes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 925,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
1 room Cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 level…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels.…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
Villa 4 room villa in Agia Varvara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Varvara, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…

