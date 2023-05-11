Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. District of Agios Nikolaos
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos
18
koinoteta milatou
10
koinoteta elountas
9
koinoteta brachasiou
6
Municipality of Kritsa
6
koinoteta neapoleos
4
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
4
koinoteta kastelliou phournes
3
40 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 65,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
€ 2,135,000
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consis…
1 room Cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
3 room cottage in Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
3 room cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 2
€ 267,000
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 98,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limnes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limnes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 495,000
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
1 room Cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 195,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
1 room Cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 6 storerooms. A view…
Cottage 8 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
€ 890,000
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 85,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
3 room cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
1 room Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 540,000
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
3 room cottage in Kastelli, Greece
3 room cottage
Kastelli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Elounda, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 289,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,470,000
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
1 room Cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 96,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
3 room cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 217 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kritsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
1 room Cottage in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
1 room Cottage in Kalo Chorio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, th…
3 room cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 4-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …

