Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. District of Agios Nikolaos
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos
16
Milatos Community
6
Municipality of Kritsa
6
Brachasi Community
5
Municipality of Kalon Chorion
5
Community
4
Neapolis Community
3
Cottage To archive
Clear all
54 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro in Neapoli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, near metro
Neapoli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€130,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€375,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful unfinished house of 85 sq.m. near Milatos, in Crete. The two-storey …
€250,000
1 room Cottage with city view in Kritsa, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of …
€90,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€390,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€103,000
1 room Cottage with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
Old ground floor house of 74 sq m with ready permission for renovation with a new total area…
€96,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consis…
€2,14M
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale beautiful villa of 420sq.m with plot of 5000sq.m near Agios Nikolaos. This villa is…
€850,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 66 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of one bedroom, living …
€215,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Traditional stone house of 185 sq.m. is offered for sale in Milatos, Crete. It is located in…
€267,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
€98,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Limnes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Limnes, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 202 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€495,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of living room with kit…
€80,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 6 storerooms. A view…
€150,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€1,20M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€630,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
€85,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 353 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€535,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€250,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€215,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
€470,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale detached house with area of 220 sq. m in Crete. The house consists of three floors:…
€600,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€540,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 325 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
€315,930
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kastelli, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kastelli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€200,000

Properties features in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir