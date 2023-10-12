Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. District of Agios Nikolaos
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

Agios Nikolaos
8
Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. con…
€198,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€73,000
1 room apartment with city view in Kritsa, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€70,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€200,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an apartment with two bedrooms, in Agios Nikolaos. The apartment of about 55 sq.…
€85,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 101 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€320,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€819,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vrouchas, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vrouchas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€142,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€290,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€640,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kritsa, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kritsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€95,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is an unfinished apartment 110 sq.m. in Istro, eastern Crete. The apartment is on 1…
€120,000
4 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Nikithiano, Greece
4 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Nikithiano, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale old construction apartment of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on …
€140,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€85,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 36 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€85,000

Property types in District of Agios Nikolaos

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir