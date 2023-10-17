Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Thessaloniki
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Dendro, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Dendro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Property Code: 621722 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Kato Pitsa for €350.000 . This 145 sq. …
Price on request
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with View: Mountain in Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with View: Mountain
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 581621 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €50.000. This 75 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted in Dendro, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted
Dendro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: 601589 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Mertikeika for €120.000 . This 120 sq. …
Price on request
House with bright, with Open view, with Floors: Tiles in Dendro, Greece
House with bright, with Open view, with Floors: Tiles
Dendro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 601525 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Kato Loutro for €145.000. This 100 sq. …
Price on request
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with A/C in Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with A/C
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Property Code: 1700 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Asini Vivari for €105.000 . This 110 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Property Code: 1786 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €200.000 . This 195 sq. m. fu…
Price on request
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted in Asprovrysi, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Property Code: 58812 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €290.000 . This 204 sq. m. furnis…
Price on request
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C in Stavropodi, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Stavropodi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Property Code: 1919 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Salanti for €500.000. This 160 sq. m. House …
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Property Code: 1944 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €255.000 . This 182 sq. m. furnish…
Price on request
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted in Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: 11096 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €89.000 . This 88 sq. m. Ho…
Price on request
2 room house with furniture, with A/C, with bright in Stavropodi, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with A/C, with bright
Stavropodi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Property Code: 581178 - House FOR SALE in Asini Kanapitsa for €150.000 . This 85 sq. m. furn…
Price on request
3 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Dendro, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Dendro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Property Code: 601199 - House FOR SALE in Evrostini Sarantapichiotika for €190.000 . This 10…
Price on request
4 room house with Painted, with A/C, with bright in Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house with Painted, with A/C, with bright
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Property Code: 601209 - House FOR SALE in Asklipieio Metochi for €180.000 . This 176 sq. m. …
Price on request
3 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C in Asprovrysi, Greece
3 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Property Code: 601294 - House FOR SALE in Asklipieio Metochi for €105.000 . This 142 sq. m. …
Price on request
5 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C in Asprovrysi, Greece
5 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 601374 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €200.000. This 240 sq. m. H…
Price on request

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir