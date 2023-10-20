Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

houses
15
17 properties total found
2 room apartment with bright, with Panoramic, with Open view in Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room apartment with bright, with Panoramic, with Open view
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Property Code: 601740 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €55.000 . This 110 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Dendro, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Dendro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Property Code: 621722 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Kato Pitsa for €350.000 . This 145 sq. …
Price on request
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with View: Mountain in Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with View: Mountain
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 581621 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €50.000. This 75 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted in Dendro, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted
Dendro, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Property Code: 601589 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Mertikeika for €120.000 . This 120 sq. …
Price on request
House with bright, with Open view, with Floors: Tiles in Dendro, Greece
House with bright, with Open view, with Floors: Tiles
Dendro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 601525 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Kato Loutro for €145.000. This 100 sq. …
Price on request
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with A/C in Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with A/C
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Property Code: 1700 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Asini Vivari for €105.000 . This 110 sq. m. fur…
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Property Code: 1786 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €200.000 . This 195 sq. m. fu…
Price on request
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted in Asprovrysi, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with Painted
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Property Code: 58812 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €290.000 . This 204 sq. m. furnis…
Price on request
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C in Stavropodi, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with A/C
Stavropodi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Property Code: 1919 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Salanti for €500.000. This 160 sq. m. House …
Price on request
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Property Code: 1944 - House FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €255.000 . This 182 sq. m. furnish…
Price on request
2 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic in Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room apartment with fireplace, with bright, with Panoramic
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Property Code: 11061 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Drepano for €100.000 . This 60 sq. m. Ap…
Price on request
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted in Asprovrysi, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with Painted
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Property Code: 11096 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €89.000 . This 88 sq. m. Ho…
Price on request
2 room house with furniture, with A/C, with bright in Stavropodi, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with A/C, with bright
Stavropodi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Property Code: 581178 - House FOR SALE in Asini Kanapitsa for €150.000 . This 85 sq. m. furn…
Price on request
3 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Dendro, Greece
3 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Dendro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Property Code: 601199 - House FOR SALE in Evrostini Sarantapichiotika for €190.000 . This 10…
Price on request
4 room house with Painted, with A/C, with bright in Asprovrysi, Greece
4 room house with Painted, with A/C, with bright
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Property Code: 601209 - House FOR SALE in Asklipieio Metochi for €180.000 . This 176 sq. m. …
Price on request
3 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C in Asprovrysi, Greece
3 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Property Code: 601294 - House FOR SALE in Asklipieio Metochi for €105.000 . This 142 sq. m. …
Price on request
5 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C in Asprovrysi, Greece
5 room house with fireplace, with Painted, with A/C
Asprovrysi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 601374 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Pirgiotika for €200.000. This 240 sq. m. H…
Price on request

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
