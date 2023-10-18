Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Pella
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pella, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Midea, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Midea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Property Code: 621415 - Apartment FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €140.000. This 115 sq. m. …
Price on request

Properties features in Pella, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir