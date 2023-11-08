Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Pella

Residential properties for sale in Pella, Greece

houses
4
5 properties total found
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with Garden: Private in Midea, Greece
2 room house with bright, with Open view, with Garden: Private
Midea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: 581575 - House FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €75.000 . This 90 sq. m. Hous…
Price on request
House with Energy class: Excluded, with High Street, with View: unlimited in Midea, Greece
House with Energy class: Excluded, with High Street, with View: unlimited
Midea, Greece
Area 2 350 m²
Property Code. 1610 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Midea Agia Triada for €19.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
House with fireplace, with A/C, with bright in Midea, Greece
House with fireplace, with A/C, with bright
Midea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Property Code: 11217 - House FOR SALE in Midea Amigdalitsa for €62.000. This 65 sq. m. House…
Price on request
3 room house with fireplace, with bright, with Open view in Midea, Greece
3 room house with fireplace, with bright, with Open view
Midea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Property Code: 11320 - House FOR SALE in Midea Agia Triada for €145.000 . This 125 sq. m. H…
Price on request
3 room apartment with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Midea, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Midea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Property Code: 621415 - Apartment FOR SALE in Midea Panaritis for €140.000. This 115 sq. m. …
Price on request

Properties features in Pella, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir