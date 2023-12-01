Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Heraklion
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Heraklion, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with bright in Archaia Nemea, Greece
3 room house with fireplace, with storage room, with bright
Archaia Nemea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Property Code: 1516 - House FOR SALE in Koutsopodi Schinochori for €160.000 . This 180 sq. m…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
3 room house with storage room, with bright, with Open view in Archaia Nemea, Greece
3 room house with storage room, with bright, with Open view
Archaia Nemea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 236 m²
Property Code: 11103 - House FOR SALE in Koutsopodi Center for €150.000 . This 236 sq. m. H…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Heraklion, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir