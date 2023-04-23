Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Municipality of Thiva

Residential properties for sale in demotike enoteta thisbes, Greece

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Sarandi, Greece
2 room apartment
Sarandi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 50,000
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…

Properties features in demotike enoteta thisbes, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir