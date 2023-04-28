Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Municipality of Tanagra

Pool Residential properties for sale in demotike enoteta schematariou, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 5 room villa in Plaka Dilesi, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Plaka Dilesi, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…

Properties features in demotike enoteta schematariou, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir