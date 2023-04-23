Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demotike enoteta plataion, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Nafplion, Greece
3 room apartment
Nafplion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 125 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 58984 - Apartment FOR SALE in Nafplio Center for €112.000. This 125 sq. m. Ap…
House in Region of Crete, Greece
House
Region of Crete, Greece
1 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 1,000,000
It is offered for sale a five-bedroom villa located in Rethymnon. The villa is just 70 meter…
Villa 4 room villa in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Ormos Panagias, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 760,000
Property Code: HPS3195 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Ormos Panagias for €760.000 . This 150 s…
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 83,620
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
3 room cottage in Knossos, Greece
3 room cottage
Knossos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,180,518
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of living room…
1 room Cottage in Plagiari, Greece
1 room Cottage
Plagiari, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 304,967
We offer 4 cottages for sale, each house of 173 sq.m. Three-storey house divided into the ba…
5 room house in Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
6 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 640,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 250 sq.m on East Peloponnese. The basement consists of one pantry…
3 room house in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 194 m² 7 Floor
€ 650,000
Vizantio SALE Townhouse 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 194 m2, 2 …
3 room cottage in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage
Portaria, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 344,318
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one storero…
1 room Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 152,484
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The first floor consists of living ro…
Cottage 5 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 295,130
For sale new build houses at 250 m from a tourist village on the island of Thassos. The hous…
2 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…

