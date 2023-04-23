Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Municipality of Thiva

Residential properties for sale in demotike enoteta plataion, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room Studio apartment in Polychrono, Greece
2 room Studio apartment
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath 50 m²
€ 119,051
Property Code: 4-953 - Studio FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €125.000. This 50 sq. m. St…
4 room house in Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 436 m²
€ 2,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 436 square meters.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consi…
4 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581299 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Koilada for €80.000 . This 135 sq. m. Hou…
House in Municipality of Athens, Greece
House
Municipality of Athens, Greece
320 m²
€ 2,200,000
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 320 sq.m in Athens. The windows offer city views. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vasiliko, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vasiliko, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 49,188
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 bedr…
House in Municipality of Athens, Greece
House
Municipality of Athens, Greece
124 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 0-storey cottage with an area of 124 sq.m in Athens. The property is for sale furnished
3 room apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 128 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,020,000
For sale apartment of 128 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the second floor and c…
1 room Cottage in Artemida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 265,617
The house is located in the area of Artemis, has a total area of 190 sq.m. in a plot of 800 …
3 room apartment in Hersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment
Hersonissos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 98,377
For sale unfinished ground floor apartment 110 sq.m. in Hersonisos, Crete. The apartment is …
8 room house in Nea Michaniona, Greece
8 room house
Nea Michaniona, Greece
8 Number of rooms 395 m²
€ 600,000
For sale a 3-storey house 395 m² in Nea Michaniona
Villa 5 room villa in Kokkino Chorio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kokkino Chorio, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 590,259
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroom…
5 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
11 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 750,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 400 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 4 levels. The …

Properties features in demotike enoteta plataion, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir