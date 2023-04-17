UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras
Pool Residential properties for sale in demotike enoteta arachobes, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2/1 Floor
€ 178,883
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 549,070
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
1 Floor
€ 110,000
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 110.000€ (Listing No…
3 room house
Corinth, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11371 - House FOR SALE in Korinthos Archaia Korinthos for €170.000. This 180 …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Niforaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 496,896
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath
35 m²
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ595). Anothe…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 298,138
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 337,889
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,111,812
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 450 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 …
3 room cottage
byzitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 327,951
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
3 room apartment
Toroni, Greece
2 bath
93 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3203 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €170.000. This 93 sq. m.…
Villa 6 room villa
Sivota, Greece
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,640,285
Villa for sale in Center, Sivota of Thesprotia for 1.800.000€ (Listing No W4112). Anoth…
Properties features in demotike enoteta arachobes, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map