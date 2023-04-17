Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in demotike enoteta arachobes, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 178,883
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 549,070
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
2 room apartmentin Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 1 Floor
€ 110,000
Maisonette for sale in Nea Peramos, Eleitheres of Kavala Prefecture for 110.000€ (Listing No…
3 room housein Corinth, Greece
3 room house
Corinth, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11371 - House FOR SALE in Korinthos Archaia Korinthos for €170.000. This 180 …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Niforaika, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Niforaika, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 496,896
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 bath 35 m²
€ 55,000
Studio for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ595). Anothe…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 298,138
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 337,889
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
6 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
450 m²
€ 1,111,812
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 450 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 …
3 room cottagein byzitsa, Greece
3 room cottage
byzitsa, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 327,951
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of one b…
3 room apartmentin Toroni, Greece
3 room apartment
Toroni, Greece
2 bath 93 m²
€ 170,000
Property Code: HPS3203 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €170.000. This 93 sq. m.…
Villa 6 room villain Sivota, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Sivota, Greece
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 330 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,640,285
Villa for sale in Center, Sivota of Thesprotia for 1.800.000€ (Listing No W4112). Anoth…

Properties features in demotike enoteta arachobes, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
