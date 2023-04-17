Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in demotike enoteta arachobes, Greece

7 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos distomou-arachobas-antikyras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 402 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of one bedro…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin kalybia libadiou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
kalybia libadiou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Arachova .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin kalybia libadiou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
kalybia libadiou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of living r…
3 room townhousein Arachova, Greece
3 room townhouse
Arachova, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 277,000
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Arachova .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
Villa 3 room villain Arachova, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Arachova, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin kalybia libadiou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
kalybia libadiou, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Arachova. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…

