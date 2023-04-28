UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Thessaly and Central Greece
Central Greece
demos skyrou
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos skyrou, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
190 m²
€ 475,592
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 190 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 …
3 room cottage
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
120 m²
€ 320,399
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of on…
9 room house
Greece, Greece
3 bath
170 m²
€ 300,000
This impressive country house is located in a very quiet location, but within walking distan…
7 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale duplex of 260 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on the second floor…
3 room townhouse
Kavallari, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 224 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of . Th…
3 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
250 m²
€ 400,498
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 250 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, the …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 bath
133 m²
€ 380,000
Property Code: HPS3702 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pylea Konstantinopolitika for €380.000 . This…
4 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 530,660
Offered for sale townhouse in Rethymno. House 250sq.m. on a plot of 2990 sq.m. with a facade…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Properties features in demos skyrou, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map