  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos pellas

Pool Residential properties for sale in demos pellas, Greece

Giannitsa
36
Aiginio
3
Alexandreia
1
Kolindros
1
Polykastro
1
3 room cottage in demos pellas, Greece
3 room cottage
demos pellas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
Villa 4 room villa in Methone, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Methone, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 299,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…

