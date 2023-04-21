Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos pellas

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos pellas, Greece

17 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in demos pellas, Greece
3 room cottage
demos pellas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
3 room cottage in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage
Alonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 288 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage
Sfendami, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage
Sfendami, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground fl…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 79,900
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Platanos, Greece
3 room cottage
Platanos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment in Alonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Alonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 82,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
Villa 4 room villa in Methone, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Methone, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 299,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Methone, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Methone, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Klidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Klidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one k…
3 room cottage in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Kavala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Kavala, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 29,900
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house con…

