Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos pellas
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in demos pellas, Greece

Giannitsa
30
Aiginio
3
Alexandreia
1
Kolindros
1
Polykastro
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
3 room cottage in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage
Alonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 288 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage
Sfendami, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 79,900
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Aiginio, Greece
3 room cottage
Aiginio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of o…
3 room cottage in Platanos, Greece
3 room cottage
Platanos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
1 room Cottage in Alonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Methone, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Methone, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Methone, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Methone, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Kolindros, Greece
3 room cottage
Kolindros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 132 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …

Properties features in demos pellas, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir