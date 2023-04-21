Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in demos pellas, Greece

Giannitsa
36
Aiginio
3
Alexandreia
1
Kolindros
1
Polykastro
1
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
3 room cottage in demos pellas, Greece
3 room cottage
demos pellas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 4 rooms in Eleftherochori, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Eleftherochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners wi…
3 room cottage in Alonia, Greece
3 room cottage
Alonia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 60,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 288 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Methone, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Methone, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 88,000
For sale maisonette of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast .The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
3 room cottage in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage
Sfendami, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in Sfendami, Greece
3 room cottage
Sfendami, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 45,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground fl…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sfendami, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sfendami, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 79,900
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Aiginio, Greece
3 room cottage
Aiginio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 110,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of o…
3 room cottage in Loutros, Greece
3 room cottage
Loutros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 106,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
1 room Cottage in demos pellas, Greece
1 room Cottage
demos pellas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale acottage of 295 sq.m in the town of Yannitsa in the Central Macedonia region of nor…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Alonia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Alonia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 6 room villa in Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nea Agathoupoli, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Platanos, Greece
3 room cottage
Platanos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
3 room cottage in demos pellas, Greece
3 room cottage
demos pellas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 2-storey house of 225 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one b…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Aiginio, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Aiginio, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
2 room apartment in Alonia, Greece
2 room apartment
Alonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 82,000
For sale Apartment of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the 1…
3 room cottage in Pigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of one …
1 room Cottage in Alonia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Alonia, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 45 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of one bedr…
Villa 4 room villa in Methone, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Methone, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 299,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
2 room apartment in demos pellas, Greece
2 room apartment
demos pellas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 70,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in North Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Methone, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Methone, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 235 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
3 room cottage in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale 2-storey house of 290 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Methone, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Methone, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 340,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Klidi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Klidi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 2-storey house of 375 sq.meters in North Greece. The ground floor consists of one k…
3 room cottage in Methone, Greece
3 room cottage
Methone, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedro…

