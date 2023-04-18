Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos paxon, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 729,445
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
3 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 260,000
Housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
House
Municipality of Athens, Greece
180 m²
€ 870,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of th…
3 room cottagein Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 99,924
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
3 room housein Limenaria, Greece
3 room house
Limenaria, Greece
1 bath
€ 160,000
Very beautiful maisonette in the center of Limenaria in Thassos. It has a total area of 14…
4 room housein Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 184 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581356 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €195.000. This 184 sq. m…
Villa 4 room villain Marathi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Marathi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,498,860
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villain Volos Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Volos Municipality, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 779,407
For sale 4-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The semi-basement consists of 2 bed…
Villa 2 room villain Greece, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Greece, Greece
100 m²
€ 189,000
These high-standard maisonettes are in a great location, very close to the sea in Petriti. E…
Villa Villain Greece, Greece
Villa Villa
Greece, Greece
135 m²
€ 450,000
This beautiful house for sale was built on a picturesque road to the village of Khlomos, jus…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Athens, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 669,491
For sale maisonette of 326 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The first floor…
3 room housein Peristera, Greece
3 room house
Peristera, Greece
1 bath 210 m²
€ 530,000
Property Code: HPS3068 - House FOR SALE in Vasilika Lakkia for €530.000 . This 210 sq. m. H…

