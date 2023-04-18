Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos paxon

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos paxon, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room housein Greece, Greece
6 room house
Greece, Greece
8 Number of rooms 184 m² Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 184 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki re…
1 room apartmentin Dryopida, Greece
1 room apartment
Dryopida, Greece
1 bath 37 m²
€ 65,000
Property Code: 14417 - Exclusivity FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Maisonette of total surface 37 sq.m,…
6 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
6 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters at the Olympic Riviera. The first floor consist…
4 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 136 m² 2 Floor
€ 313,000
Center SALE Apartment 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 136 m2, 2nd …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kiourktsoglou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kiourktsoglou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 199,848
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agia Varvara, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Varvara, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 249,810
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Psakoudia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Psakoudia, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 319,757
For sale 3-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 roomsin Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 269,795
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
4 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
165 m²
€ 490,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of 3 …
Villa 4 room villain Litochoro, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Litochoro, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 624 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
Villa 3 room villain Nikiti, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 149 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS3338 - Villa FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €550.000 . This 149 sq. m. V…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Melissochori, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 219,833
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…

