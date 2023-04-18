Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. demos patmou

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos patmou, Greece

Skala
2
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 170 m²
€ 730,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
3 room townhousein Psakoudia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Psakoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 139,894
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhousein Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,498,860
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
9 room apartmentin Greece, Greece
9 room apartment
Greece, Greece
2 bath 95 m²
€ 250,000
This 2nd floor apartment, for sale, has the most amazing view of the city of Corfu and the s…
2 room apartmentin Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 114,913
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartmentin Nafplio, Greece
2 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/2 Floor
€ 279,787
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
3 room cottagein Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 480,611
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
3 room apartmentin Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 128 m² 5/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 128 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
2 room apartmentin Liti, Greece
2 room apartment
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 5/1 Floor
€ 89,932
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
Villa 4 room villain Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 294,776
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
4 room housein Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m in Epirus. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
1 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 64,951
For sale Apartment of 38 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…

