Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos patmou, Greece
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
€ 730,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region. T…
3 room townhouse
Psakoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 139,894
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,498,860
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
9 room apartment
Greece, Greece
2 bath
95 m²
€ 250,000
This 2nd floor apartment, for sale, has the most amazing view of the city of Corfu and the s…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 114,913
For sale Apartment of 80 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
2 room apartment
Nafplio, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/2 Floor
€ 279,787
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the 1st floo…
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 480,611
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
128 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale apartment of 128 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the sixth floor and co…
2 room apartment
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
5/1 Floor
€ 89,932
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 5th flo…
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 294,776
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
4 room house
Macedonia - Thrace, Greece
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m in Epirus. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 64,951
For sale Apartment of 38 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
