Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. demos patmou
  6. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in demos patmou, Greece

Skala
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottagein Kampos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kampos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consis…

Properties features in demos patmou, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir