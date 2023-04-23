Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. demos nestou
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in demos nestou, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room house in Zarkadia, Greece
3 room house
Zarkadia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 266 m²
€ 145,000
Chrysoupoli, Zarkadia: Unfinished villa for sale, 266 SQM on 3 levels, on a plot of 900 sqm …
Villa 3 room villa in Zarkadia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Zarkadia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 150,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 266 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…

Properties features in demos nestou, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir