Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos molou - agiou konstantinou
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in demos molou - agiou konstantinou, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 215,500
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 373,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The sec…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Longos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Longos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…

Properties features in demos molou - agiou konstantinou, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir