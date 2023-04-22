Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos molou - agiou konstantinou

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos molou - agiou konstantinou, Greece

Kamena Vourla
1
10 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Agios Serafim, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Serafim, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The owners …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
2 room apartment in Akti, Greece
2 room apartment
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 99,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
1 room apartment in Akti, Greece
1 room apartment
Akti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 215,500
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The grou…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Akti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 373,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 2 levels. The sec…
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Longos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Longos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
2 room apartment in Longos, Greece
2 room apartment
Longos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 30,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…

