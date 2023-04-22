Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in demos molou - agiou konstantinou, Greece

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Akti, Greece
2 room apartment
Akti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 99,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 3rd f…
1 room apartment in Akti, Greece
1 room apartment
Akti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 67,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
2 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
2 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 100,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
2 room apartment in Longos, Greece
2 room apartment
Longos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 76 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…
1 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 30,000
For sale Apartment of 30 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the 1st f…

