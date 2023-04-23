Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in demos mantoudiou - limnes - agias annas, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

4 room house in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
4 room house
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 120 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
Elia SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 120 m2, 3 Levels, …
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 132,808
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Analipsi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Analipsi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 194,786
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
2 room apartment in Athens, Greece
2 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 48 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 609,934
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
3 room apartment in Greece, Greece
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
3 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 157,402
The apartment is located in Petralona area
1 room apartment in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment
Kato Gouves, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 147,565
Suggested for sale an apartment of 50sqm with an additional building possibility of 150sqm i…
Villa 5 room villa in Kardamas, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kardamas, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,443,178
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The ground floor consists o…
2 room house in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.m in Athens. The first floor consists of a living room, on…
Townhouse in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 344,318
For sale under construction maisonette of 600 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maiso…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 73,782
For sale Apartment of 38 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room townhouse in Mytilene, Greece
3 room townhouse
Mytilene, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 373,831
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…

