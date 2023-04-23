Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos makrakomes

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos makrakomes, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Giannitsou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannitsou, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
1 room Cottage in Giannitsou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Giannitsou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of one bedroom…

Properties features in demos makrakomes, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir