Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. demos lerou

Residential properties for sale in demos lerou, Greece

Agia Marina
1
1 property total found
1 room Cottagein Vromolithos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vromolithos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
For sale 2-storey house of 47 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…

Properties features in demos lerou, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir