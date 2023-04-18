UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
demos kythnou
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos kythnou, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
129 m²
€ 285,557
Property Code: HPS3552 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €284.000 . This 129 sq. m. …
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
210 m²
€ 538,628
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki…
1 room Cottage
District of Heraklion, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 367,720
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath
98 m²
€ 210,000
Ampelokipi cetral of Athens, apartment ́ of 98sq.m. 2nd floor corner in excellent condition …
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
290 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 548,791
Townhouse for sale with an area of 290 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 649,506
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
5 room house
Greece, Greece
165 m²
€ 325,209
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m on East Peloponnese. The basement consist…
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath
155 m²
€ 452,467
Property Code: HPS2928 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €450.000. This 155 sq. m. …
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 304,768
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 754,112
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
Villa Villa
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,748,670
For sale beautiful villa with area of 300 sq.m in South Crete. Villa comprises on the ground…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 219,833
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Properties features in demos kythnou, Greece
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map