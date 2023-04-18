Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos kythnou, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
2 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 129 m²
€ 285,557
Property Code: HPS3552 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €284.000 . This 129 sq. m. …
3 room housein Central Macedonia, Greece
3 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
210 m²
€ 538,628
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki…
1 room Cottagein District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Heraklion, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 367,720
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
3 room apartmentin ampelokepoi, Greece
3 room apartment
ampelokepoi, Greece
1 bath 98 m²
€ 210,000
Ampelokipi cetral of Athens, apartment ́ of 98sq.m. 2nd floor corner in excellent condition …
4 room housein Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 290 m² Number of floors 3
€ 548,791
Townhouse for sale with an area of 290 sq.m in Thessaloniki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Chalkoutsi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chalkoutsi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 649,506
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
5 room housein Greece, Greece
5 room house
Greece, Greece
165 m²
€ 325,209
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 165 sq.m on East Peloponnese. The basement consist…
4 room apartmentin triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 155 m²
€ 452,467
Property Code: HPS2928 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €450.000. This 155 sq. m. …
3 room apartmentin Athens, Greece
3 room apartment
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 304,768
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
5 room housein Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 754,112
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
Villa Villain koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
Villa Villa
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,748,670
For sale beautiful villa with area of 300 sq.m in South Crete. Villa comprises on the ground…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 219,833
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …

Properties features in demos kythnou, Greece

