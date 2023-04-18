UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
demos kythnou
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos kythnou, Greece
2 room apartment
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
88 m²
€ 135,000
Property Code: HPS3204 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €135.000 . This 88 sq. m…
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Price on request
We offer for sale, luxury villas on the island of Crete. The complex consists 4 villas (2 co…
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
130 m²
-1 Floor
€ 497,977
The facility was built in 2000, located in a complex on a private plot of 250 m2 and consist…
2 room apartment
Chaniotis, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 480,739
Property Code: 4-969 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €495.000 . This 60 sq. m.…
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
1 bath
60 m²
€ 160,877
The apartments are located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 650 meters from the great s…
2 room apartment
nerantza, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 129,901
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The apartment is situated on the…
9 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
14 bath
450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Complex of apartments for rent is located in the center of Polychrono village only 50 meters…
3 room townhouse
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 109,916
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Crete .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
2 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 149,886
For sale Apartment of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 499,620
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
5 room house
Athens, Greece
7 Number of rooms
7 bath
1 100 m²
€ 1,650,000
Villa for sale in Dicastika. Plot of 1100 m2. House 680 m2. 3 level, heated pool. 5 bedrooms…
6 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
8 Number of rooms
175 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 335,372
