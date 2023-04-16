Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in demos kilkis, Greece

Kilkis
17
18 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Stathmos Mourion, Greece
3 room apartment
Stathmos Mourion, Greece
1 bath 122 m²
€ 570,000
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Dorkada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dorkada, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 5 room villain Mikrokambos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Mikrokambos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 5 bed…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Efkarpia, Greece
1 bath
€ 94,000
Property Code: 3-1041 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €94.000 . This 95 sq. m. …
3 room townhousein Efkarpia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Efkarpia, Greece
1 bath
€ 132,000
Property Code: 3-901 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €132.000. This 146 sq. m. …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Cherso, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Cherso, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Elliniko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Elliniko, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale 1-storey house of 117 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms…
3 room cottagein Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage
Dorkada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
8 room apartmentin Efkarpia, Greece
8 room apartment
Efkarpia, Greece
4 bath
€ 460,000
Property Code: 3-186 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €460.000 . This 480 sq. m. …
2 room apartmentin Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment
Efkarpia, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 140,000
Property Code: 3-93 - Apartment FOR SALE in Efkarpia Center for €140.000. This 81 sq. m. Apa…
Villa 4 room villain Dorkada, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Dorkada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nea Santa, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Santa, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin demos kilkis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
demos kilkis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Ano Poroia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ano Poroia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Serres. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottagein Kampanis, Greece
3 room cottage
Kampanis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Gallikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gallikos, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters in North Greece. The semi-basement consists of livi…
1 room Cottagein Mikrokambos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Mikrokambos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottagein Dorkada, Greece
3 room cottage
Dorkada, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 130,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…

