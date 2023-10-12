Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Municipality of Corfu, Greece

Corfu
363
House To archive
149 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kastania, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 325 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The groun…
€680,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Gouvia, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 430 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale, a luxurious newly built villa of 300 sq.m located on a hillside in the area of Kat…
€1,75M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Temploni, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Temploni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€650,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 145 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
€550,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 163 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
€550,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 133 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€265,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Pantaleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€245,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Xanthates, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Xanthates, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€385,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Spartilas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 114 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€250,000
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Acharavi, Greece
6 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 360 m²
Floor -1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 360 m2, 3 Levels, G…
€3,00M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alykes Potamou, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Floor -1
Corfu town SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 280 m2, 2 Levels,…
€970,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gimari, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gimari, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor -1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 3 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 250 m2, 3 Levels, G…
€1,20M
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Acharavi, Greece
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 400 m²
Floor -1
Cassiopi SALE Villa 7 Bedrooms, 3 Living Room 3 Kitchen 6 Bathroom Area: 400 m2, 2 Levels, G…
€2,50M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Sgourades, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€200,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with first coastline in Dassia, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with first coastline
Dassia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 457 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with an unfinished t…
Price on request
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view in Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms with sea view
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€960,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Kanali, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Kanali, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€330,000
3 room townhouse with sea view in Spartilas, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
€312,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lakka, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lakka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
Maisonette of 131,18 sq.m built in 2009 in a plot of 262,01 sq.m in the settlement of Aperga…
€220,000
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a detached house of 450 sq.m located in Gouvia! The property consists of apartment…
€640,000
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 343 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€2,90M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€130,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kompitsi, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kompitsi, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 152 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace. The o…
€2,25M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Antiperni, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Antiperni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€400,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view in Sinarades, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a house by the sea in the west of Corfu! The property is on the first line to the …
€1,000,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Pelekas, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a three level villa with panoramic sea view in Kontogialos! The 268 sq.m villa sit…
€2,80M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agnitsini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€260,000

