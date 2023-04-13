Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos kerkyras
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in demos kerkyras, Greece

Corfu
427
Ereikoussa Municipal Unit
1
Filiates
1
Othonoi Municipal Unit
1
433 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Dassia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
3 room cottagein Perithia, Greece
3 room cottage
Perithia, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 152 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the propert…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Townhouse 6 bedroomsin Kanali, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kanali, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Villa Villain Gouvia, Greece
Villa Villa
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale villa of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. A magnificent view of the city, the …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Milia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
3 room housein demos kerkyras, Greece
3 room house
demos kerkyras, Greece
200 m²
€ 250,000
Property Code: HPS3837 - House FOR SALE in Corfu Thinalio for €250.000 . This 200 sq. m. fur…
Villa 5 room villain Barbati, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Barbati, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 552,500
For sale villa of 251 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.The property boasts …
Townhouse 4 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 422,500
For sale maisonette of 224 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
3 room townhousein Spartilas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Spartilas, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 312,000
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece .The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
Townhousein Peroulades, Greece
Townhouse
Peroulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
Cottage 6 roomsin Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottagein Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Roda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale, a 60 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, 100 m from the beach! The two-level hous…
3 room cottagein Kanakades, Greece
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
For sale 0-storey house of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottagein Roda, Greece
3 room cottage
Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale, a 77 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, just 1 min walk from the sea! It is a on…
Townhousein Lakka, Greece
Townhouse
Lakka, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale maisonette of 131 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Korakiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 192 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 510,000
The building is made of excellent quality materials. The main building consists of a maisone…
Cottage 14 roomsin Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 14 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
14 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 2 roomsin Afra, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Afra, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in central Greece
Townhousein Gouvia, Greece
Townhouse
Gouvia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 480,000
For sale maisonette of 286 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room cottagein Perivoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Perivoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 238,000
For sale 1-storey house of 246 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottagein Kentroma, Greece
3 room cottage
Kentroma, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 0-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottagein Xanthates, Greece
3 room cottage
Xanthates, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 0-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottagein Acharavi, Greece
3 room cottage
Acharavi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 0-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
Villa 4 room villain Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Katavolos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,250,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
1 room Cottagein Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 1-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room townhousein Giannades, Greece
3 room townhouse
Giannades, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu .The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
Cottage 2 roomsin Sfakera, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Sfakera, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 0-storey house of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The own…
3 room housein Doukades, Greece
3 room house
Doukades, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 127 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 350,000
In close distance there is a supermarket, gas station, pharmacies, butcher, steakhouse and a…

