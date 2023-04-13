Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in demos kerkyras, Greece

Corfu
281
Ereikoussa Municipal Unit
1
Filiates
1
Othonoi Municipal Unit
1
286 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Dassia, Greece
1 room Cottage
Dassia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
Available for sale in the area of Dassia, a plot of land 4,023.10 sq.m. with within the plot…
3 room cottagein Perithia, Greece
3 room cottage
Perithia, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale 1-storey house of 152 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the propert…
Cottage 9 bedroomsin Benitses, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Benitses, Greece
11 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Milia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Milia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 296 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 6 roomsin Agii Deka, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Agii Deka, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
For sale 0-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
1 room Cottagein Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage
Roda, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale, a 60 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, 100 m from the beach! The two-level hous…
3 room cottagein Kanakades, Greece
3 room cottage
Kanakades, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 90,000
For sale 0-storey house of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottagein Roda, Greece
3 room cottage
Roda, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale, a 77 sq.m house located in Acharavi-Roda, just 1 min walk from the sea! It is a on…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Kato Korakiana, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Korakiana, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 192 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 510,000
The building is made of excellent quality materials. The main building consists of a maisone…
Cottage 14 roomsin Gouvia, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
Gouvia, Greece
14 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 14 roomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 14 rooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
14 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 2,900,000
For sale 0-storey house of 343 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 2 roomsin Afra, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Afra, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in central Greece
3 room cottagein Perivoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Perivoli, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 238,000
For sale 1-storey house of 246 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottagein Kentroma, Greece
3 room cottage
Kentroma, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
For sale 0-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
3 room cottagein Xanthates, Greece
3 room cottage
Xanthates, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 0-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
3 room cottagein Acharavi, Greece
3 room cottage
Acharavi, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 0-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
1 room Cottagein Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Ioannis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 1-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
Cottage 2 roomsin Sfakera, Greece
Cottage 2 rooms
Sfakera, Greece
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale 0-storey house of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The own…
1 room Cottagein Magoulades, Greece
1 room Cottage
Magoulades, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale 1-storey house of 73 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving t…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Antiperni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Antiperni, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 179 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 5 roomsin Liapades, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Liapades, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 0-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 58 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
1 room Cottagein Temploni, Greece
1 room Cottage
Temploni, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 962 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Agnitsini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 164 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
1 room Cottagein Chrisiida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chrisiida, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 62 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of one be…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Dafnata, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Dafnata, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale 1-storey house of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 75,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Peroulades, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peroulades, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house c…
3 room cottagein Stroggili, Greece
3 room cottage
Stroggili, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale 0-storey house of 105 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There is a fireplace.The ow…
Cottage 6 roomsin Skripero, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Skripero, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 170,000
For sale 0-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …

Properties features in demos kerkyras, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
