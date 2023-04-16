Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos kephallenias
  6. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in demos kephallenias, Greece

Argostoli
1
Lixouri
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room Cottagein Loukerata, Greece
1 room Cottage
Loukerata, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale, a small house of 40 sq.m on a land plot of 750 sqm located in Chavdata, one of the…
Cottage 12 bedroomsin Kompothekrata, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Kompothekrata, Greece
21 Number of rooms 12 bath Number of floors 5
€ 1,980,000
For sale 5-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Kefalonia. The ground floor consists of 4 bedroo…

Properties features in demos kephallenias, Greece

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir