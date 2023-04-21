UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
demos kassandras
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece
Kassandria
18
Villa
Clear all
47 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 730,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa Villa
demos kassandras, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Fokea, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a luxury villa in a prestigious location on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki.…
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 9 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
24 Number of rooms
Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a five- storey house of 820 sq.m, built on a holm, surrounded by pine fore…
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a house with a large plot surrounded by forests on the west coast of Kassa…
