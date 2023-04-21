Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. demos kassandras
  6. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Kassandria
Villa 4 room villa in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 730,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 790,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa Villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa Villa
demos kassandras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,650,000
For sale villa of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the fur…
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 620,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 222 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 760,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Fokea, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 3 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa Villa
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale a luxury villa in a prestigious location on the peninsula of Kassandra, Chalkidiki.…
Villa 5 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 5 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 9 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
24 Number of rooms Number of floors 5
€ 1,300,000
We offer for sale a five- storey house of 820 sq.m, built on a holm, surrounded by pine fore…
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Kassandria, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
We offer for sale a house with a large plot surrounded by forests on the west coast of Kassa…

