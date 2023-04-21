Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 4 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 5 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 4 room villa in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 3 room villa in Fourka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Fourka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
Villa 4 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 5 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
9 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,490,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
For sale a magnificent villa of 360 sq m in Kassandra , with an amazing view to the Sithonia…
Villa 5 room villa in Nea Skioni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nea Skioni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consis…
Villa 5 room villa in Kassandria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Kassandria, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa in Siviri, Greece
Villa Villa
Siviri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale under construction villa of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent v…
Villa 4 room villa in Nea Fokea, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Nea Fokea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Villa 5 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 368 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 235 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa Villa in Paliouri, Greece
Villa Villa
Paliouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for water h…
Villa Villa in Paliouri, Greece
Villa Villa
Paliouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air conditio…
Villa Villa in Paliouri, Greece
Villa Villa
Paliouri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for water h…

