Villas for sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Villa 9 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
6 bath 450 m²
€ 1,560,000
Property Code: HPS3895 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €1.560.000 . This 450 sq. …
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 580,000
Property Code: HPS3885 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €580.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 570,000
Property Code: HPS3886 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €570.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 620,000
Property Code: HPS3887 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €620.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa 9 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
8 bath 640 m²
€ 2,510,000
Property Code: HPS3888 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €2.510.000 . This 640 sq. …
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 520,000
Property Code: HPS3892 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €520.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 460,000
Property Code: HPS3893 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €460.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 580,000
Property Code: HPS3894 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €580.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 740,000
Property Code: HPS3883 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €740.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 630,000
Villa 3 room villa in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kallithea, Greece
3 bath 100 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1214 - Villa FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €350.000 . This 100 sq. m.…
Villa 2 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath 120 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1213 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €350.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 5 room villa in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Paliouri, Greece
5 bath 250 m²
€ 960,000
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
4 bath 170 m²
€ 625,000
Property Code: 3-1206 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €625.000 . This 170 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
2 bath 175 m²
€ 625,000
Property Code: HPS3687 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €625.000 . This 175 sq. m.…
Villa 3 room villa in Paliouri, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paliouri, Greece
3 bath 160 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS3677 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €750.000 . This 160 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath 130 m²
€ 360,000
Property Code: HPS3670 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €360.000 . This 130 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath 130 m²
€ 380,000
Property Code: HPS3671 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €380.000 . This 130 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
3 bath 130 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3672 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €420.000 . This 130 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 500,000
Property Code: HPS3664 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €500.000 . This 160 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
2 bath 175 m²
€ 550,000
Property Code: HPS3665 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Chaniotis for €550.000 . This 175 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
3 bath 120 m²
€ 355,000
Property Code: 4-1190 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €355.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
3 bath 120 m²
€ 375,000
Property Code: 3-1191 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €375.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 350,000
Property Code: 3-1132 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €350.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 3-1133 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €450.000 . This 120 sq. m. …
Villa 4 room villa in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…

