demos kassandras
Pool Residential properties for sale in demos kassandras, Greece
208 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
8 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
8 Number of rooms
250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Kriopigi SALE Townhouse 8 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 250 m2, 2 Level…
4 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
125 m²
-1 Floor
€ 300,000
Kriopigi SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 125 m2, 2 Level…
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
-1 Floor
€ 630,000
6 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
330 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Sani SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels, …
4 room house
Polychrono, Greece
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
-1 Floor
€ 625,000
Polichrono SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 170 m2, 3 Le…
3 room house
Paliouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
160 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
4 room house
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
211 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
For sale a villa of 211 sq.m. with garden 1242sq.m. and pool in Kypsa ( Halkidiki ). The …
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Chaniotis SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 175 m2, 3 Lev…
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
The new complex is under construction and will be completed in 2023. It was designed by our …
5 room house
Paliouri, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 960,000
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
10 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
5 room house
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
198 m²
-1 Floor
€ 450,000
Polichrono SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 4 WC Area: 198 m2, …
3 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
-1 Floor
€ 350,000
3 room house
Siviri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
-1 Floor
€ 370,000
5 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms
260 m²
-1 Floor
€ 770,000
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
150 m²
-1 Floor
€ 370,000
5 room house
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms
198 m²
-1 Floor
€ 450,000
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
-1 Floor
€ 780,000
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
155 m²
-1 Floor
€ 450,000
4 room house
Kalandra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,100,000
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
135 m²
-1 Floor
€ 690,000
Villa 4 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
5 room house
Kallithea, Greece
5 Number of rooms
451 m²
-1 Floor
€ 2,500,000
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
118 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
170 m²
-1 Floor
€ 850,000
Search using the map