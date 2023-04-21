Seaview Residential properties for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

UAE
361 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms
120 m²
-1 Floor
€ 630,000
6 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms
330 m²
-1 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Sani SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels, …
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room house
Paliouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
160 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
124 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
175 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Chaniotis SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 175 m2, 3 Lev…
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
-1 Floor
€ 500,000
The new complex is under construction and will be completed in 2023. It was designed by our …
5 room house
Paliouri, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 960,000
3 room townhouse
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
118 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 472,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Townhouse 4 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
1 room apartment
Kriopigi, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
1 room apartment
Nea Fokea, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 125,000
For sale Apartment of 40 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on th…
Villa 4 room villa
Moles Kalyves, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
-1 Floor
€ 520,000
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
-1 Floor
€ 520,000
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
-1 Floor
€ 520,000
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
-1 Floor
€ 520,000
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
-1 Floor
€ 780,000
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4 Number of rooms
155 m²
-1 Floor
€ 450,000
Townhouse 4 rooms
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
