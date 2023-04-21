Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Kassandria
176
174 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 118 m² Number of floors 2
€ 472,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room house in demos kassandras, Greece
3 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 110 m² -1 Floor
€ 350,000
1 room Cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki
Townhouse 4 rooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
Cottage 6 rooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kalandra, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 0-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
3 room house in demos kassandras, Greece
3 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 128 m² -1 Floor
€ 450,000
The cottage with an area of 96m2 is built on a private plot in a complex on 2 levels and con…
3 room house in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 room house
Nea Fokea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m² -1 Floor
€ 300,000
Nea Fokaia SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 100 m2, 2 Le…
2 room house in demos kassandras, Greece
2 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
2 Number of rooms 80 m² -1 Floor
€ 370,000
Sani SALE House 2 Rooms, 1 Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bath: 80 m2, Good condition, Parking, Warehouse,…
3 room cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
3 room cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 1-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 5 room villa in Chaniotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Chaniotis, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
2 room apartment in Kalandra, Greece
2 room apartment
Kalandra, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 115,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 4 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in demos kassandras, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
3 room cottage in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
For sale 3-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 4 room villa in Kriopigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Kriopigi, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Villa 5 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Villa 5 room villa in demos kassandras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
demos kassandras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…

