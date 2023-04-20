Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in demos kassandras, Greece

4 room house in Polychrono, Greece
4 room house
Polychrono, Greece
4 bath 175 m²
€ 625,000
Luxury villas are located in a popular tourist village Polychrono only 100 meters to the nic…
Villa 9 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
6 bath 450 m²
€ 1,560,000
Property Code: HPS3895 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €1.560.000 . This 450 sq. …
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 580,000
Property Code: HPS3885 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €580.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 570,000
Property Code: HPS3886 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €570.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 620,000
Property Code: HPS3887 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €620.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
Villa 9 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
8 bath 640 m²
€ 2,510,000
Property Code: HPS3888 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €2.510.000 . This 640 sq. …
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 520,000
Property Code: HPS3892 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €520.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 460,000
Property Code: HPS3893 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €460.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 150 m²
€ 580,000
Property Code: HPS3894 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €580.000 . This 150 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 740,000
Property Code: HPS3883 - Villa FOR SALE in Pallini Pefkochori for €740.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
3 room townhouse in Loutra, Greece
3 room townhouse
Loutra, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
Villa 4 room villa in Polychrono, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 175 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
8 room house in Kriopigi, Greece
8 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 550,000
Kriopigi SALE Townhouse 8 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 250 m2, 2 Level…
4 room house in Kriopigi, Greece
4 room house
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 125 m² -1 Floor
€ 300,000
Kriopigi SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 125 m2, 2 Level…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
4 room house in Nea Skioni, Greece
4 room house
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 330 m² 2 Floor
€ 990,000
Nea Skioni SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Le…
3 room house in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
3 Number of rooms 120 m² -1 Floor
€ 630,000
Villa 3 room villa in Pefkochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Pefkochori, Greece
2 bath 120 m²
€ 630,000
6 room house in demos kassandras, Greece
6 room house
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 330 m² -1 Floor
€ 3,300,000
Sani SALE Villa 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 330 m2, 3 Levels, …
2 room house in Nea Skioni, Greece
2 room house
Nea Skioni, Greece
1 bath 160 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3434 - House FOR SALE in Pallini Nea Skioni for €240.000 . This 160 sq. m.…
3 room house in Kalandra, Greece
3 room house
Kalandra, Greece
2 bath 180 m²
€ 800,000
Property Code: HPS3808 - House FOR SALE in Kassandra Skala Fourkas for €800.000 . This 180 s…
4 room house in Polychrono, Greece
4 room house
Polychrono, Greece
4 Number of rooms 175 m² -1 Floor
€ 625,000
Polichrono SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 170 m2, 3 Le…
3 room townhouse in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room townhouse
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. …
3 room cottage in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage
Siviri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room house in Paliouri, Greece
3 room house
Paliouri, Greece
3 Number of rooms 160 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Paliouri SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 160 m2,, Under cons…
3 room cottage in Polychrono, Greece
3 room cottage
Polychrono, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 124 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the …
4 room house in Chaniotis, Greece
4 room house
Chaniotis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 130 m² -1 Floor
€ 360,000
Chaniotis SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom Area: 130 m2, 3 Levels, …

