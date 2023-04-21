Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Cottages for sale in demos kassandras, Greece

Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 5 rooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Polychrono, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
For sale 0-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
3 room cottage in Nea Skioni, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Skioni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The se…
3 room cottage in Pefkochori, Greece
3 room cottage
Pefkochori, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in demos kassandras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in demos kassandras, Greece
3 room cottage
demos kassandras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in demos kassandras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,070,000
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 475,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in demos kassandras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos kassandras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 2-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage in Kriopigi, Greece
3 room cottage
Kriopigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 560,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…

